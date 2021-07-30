If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon When It Acquired Twitch, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Amazon.com announced the acquisition of the game streaming platform Twitch in 2014. The move has paid off well for Amazon.com as the leader in the U.S. market and also for shareholders who bought or held shares since the acquisition was announced.

Twitch Acquisition: On Aug. 25, 2014, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it was acquiring Twitch for $970 million.

The move came as a slight surprise since Alphabet.com Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) company Google was in talks with the company. Reports say Google pulled out of a deal due to antitrust concerns.

Investing $1,000: The deal for Twitch was announced after hours on Aug. 25. Investors were able to buy shares of Amazon for $337 each at the market open on Aug. 26.

With $1,000, an investor could have bought 2.97 shares of Amazon, assuming fractional share ownership.

Those 2.97 shares of Amazon would be worth $10,691.76 today, based on a share price of $3,599.92 on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Shares of Amazon have not split since 1999.

The investment in Amazon would have produced a return of 969%; not a bad return for a near seven-year investment.