Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus.

“What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared the top 20 stocks.

Here are the top five responses and what investors should know.

Alteryx: Data and analytics company Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX) reported first quarter revenue of $118.8 million, up 9% year-over-year. The company’s quarterly report highlighted its transformative efforts seeing results. The company ended the first quarter with 7,214 customers, up 12% year-over-year. Annual recurring revenue hit $512.7 million at the end of the first quarter, up 27% year-over-year.

The company recently announced an extended partnership with PwC and a new partnership with Blue Prism. If Alteryx continues its transformation and customer wins, it could be a stock that could reverse after a 36% year-to-date move lower.

Boston Omaha: Often referred to as a mini-Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) was mentioned heavily in the responses. The public holding company owns assets across industries including advertising, insurance, telecommunications and real estate.The company reported first quarter revenue of $13.2 million, up from $11.4 million in the previous year.

Most of the company’s growth coming from investments, which totaled $138.7 million at the end of the first quarter. Could Boston Omaha repeat the past success of Berkshire Hathaway and post consistent growth for decades to come?

Beyond Meat: Alternative food company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) went public in 2019 and shares have more than doubled since the debut. The company reported first quarter revenue of $108.2 million, up 11.4% year-over-year. Beyond Meat was hurt by the foodservice industry in the first quarter with revenue down 26% and 44% for the U.S. and International foodservice segments respectively. U.S. retail revenue was up 27.8% while International retail revenue was up 189% year-over-year.

Investors are betting that the company will secure additional restaurant partnerships, introduce new products and get its products into more retail locations.

Desktop Metal: 3D printing company Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) went public via SPAC. The company reported revenue of $11.3 million in the first quarter, up 35% from Q4 and up 234% year-over-year. One of the key items from the first quarter report is Desktop Metal added more new customers in the first quarter than all of fiscal 2020 combined.

The company can now print over 225 materials including recently launched wood products and Flexcara dental products. Desktop Metal is estimating to hit $100 million for fiscal 2021 revenue.

ContextLogic: One of the most followed stocks by retail traders in 2021 is ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH), an ecommerce discount retailer. The company went public at $24 a share and has seen shares fall. The company reported revenue of $772 million in the first quarter, up 75% year-over-year.

Revenue per buyer was up 76% in the second quarter. ContextLogic said first quarter financial results exceeded company estimates for both the top and bottom line. The company is forecasting second quarter revenue in a range of $715 million to $730 million, up 2% to 4% year-over-year.