Check Out This Perfectly-Timed Domino's Pizza Ad During AEW Hardcore Wrestling Match
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
Wrestling fans who watched Wednesday night’s "AEW Dynamite: Fight For Fallen" on TNT witnessed a spectacularly timed commercial for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) during the main event between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage.

What Happened? The No Rules Match featured the two wrestlers using a number of weapons that would normally not be allowed, such as metal folding chairs, fluorescent light bulbs and even a plate of glass.

Twitter user Jon Waldbauer captured a screenshot of a picture-in-picture commercial for Domino’s airing at exactly the same time Gage used a pizza cutter to attack Jericho.

“I don’t know if anything more perfect has ever been on television,” Waldbauer said in the tweet.

Related Link: The Best There Is, The Best There Was: Bret Hart NFTs Are Coming For Pro Wrestling Fans

Why It’s Important: While the timing of the commercial was almost certainly coincidental, this type of potentially viral content can get company’s much more bang for their advertising buck. It wouldn’t be surprising to see more companies try to create these types of moments intentionally in the future to help promote their products on social media.

Benzinga’ Take: As for the match, Jericho emerged victorious in what was a particularly violent contest for the TNT Network, a unit of AT&T (NYSE: T). AEW may continue to try to steal fans from the larger World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) by focusing on more mature content in contrast to WWE’s family-friendly PG-rated shows.

Domino’s shares were higher by 0.9% on Thursday in trading that most certainly had nothing to do with Nick Gage’s creative use of a pizza cutter.

Photo screen shot via AEW/TNT.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

