EXCLUSIVE: Traeger's CEO Talks IPO On 'Power Hour'

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
Tgpx Holdings I LLC (NYSE: COOK) CEO Jeremy Andrus joined on Benzinga’s “Power Hour” show to talk about his company’s IPO, what differentiates Traeger from other grill brands and the future of the company.

While Traeger calls itself a grill, users of the famed “grill” call it a smoker due to its woodfire-based style.

Andrus is bullish on his company’s future and said there is a 5% increase in spending on grills this year compared to last.

Other grill companies are going public, such as Weber, which recently filed for an IPO.

COOK Price Action: Traeger went public Thursday at $18 per share and opened at $22. The stock was up 0.68% at $22.33 at last check. 

