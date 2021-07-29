5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) - P/E: 9.14 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) - P/E: 8.48 Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) - P/E: 6.42 Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) - P/E: 6.66 Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) - P/E: 9.18

Norwood Financial saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.67 in Q1 to 0.7 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.12%, which has increased by 0.53% from 3.59% last quarter.

KeyCorp saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.61 in Q1 to 0.72 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.69%, which has increased by 0.37% from last quarter's yield of 3.32%.

Capital One Financial has reported Q2 earnings per share at 7.71, which has increased by 9.67% compared to Q1, which was 7.03. Capital One Financial does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Customers Bancorp's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.76, whereas in Q1, they were at 2.14. Customers Bancorp does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Intl General Insurance has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.3, which has increased by 233.33% compared to Q4, which was 0.09. Intl General Insurance does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.