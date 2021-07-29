Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) - P/E: 5.98 NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) - P/E: 9.96 ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) - P/E: 7.02 Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) - P/E: 2.34 Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) - P/E: 3.31

Star Group has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.71, which has increased by 131.08% compared to Q1, which was 0.74. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.03%, which has decreased by 0.12% from last quarter's yield of 5.15%.

This quarter, NACCO Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.87 in Q4 and is now 1.25. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.12%, which has increased by 0.1% from 3.02% last quarter.

ChampionX saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q1 to 0.11 now. ChampionX does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Navios Maritime has reported Q1 earnings per share at -0.59, which has increased by 25.32% compared to Q4, which was -0.79. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.36%, which has decreased by 22.07% from 26.43% in the previous quarter.

Smart Sand saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.07 in Q4 to -0.09 now. Smart Sand does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.