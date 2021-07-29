3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Agile Therapeutics

The Trade: Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) CFO Dennis Reilly acquired a total of 50000 shares shares at an average price of $1.08. The insider spent $54,145.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Agile Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.

What Agile Therapeutics Does: Agile Therapeutics Inc is a women's healthcare company to fulfill the unmet health needs of women.

ARC Document Solutions

The Trade: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Chairman, President and CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired a total of 18221 shares shares at an average price of $2.03. The insider spent $36,929.92 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: ARC Document Solutions is expected to report Q2 results on August 3, 2021. The company’s stock has gained over 32% since the start of the year.

What ARC Document Solutions Does: ARC Document Solutions Inc is a global document solutions provider.

Uranium Energy

The Trade: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) President and CEO Amir Adnani acquired a total of 300000 shares shares at an average price of $0.93. The insider spent $279,000.00 to buy those shares. The insider also disposed a total of 230000 shares.

What’s Happening: Uranium Energy’s shares have surged more than 45% over the previous six months.

What Uranium Energy Does: Uranium Energy Corp is engaged in the uranium mining and related activities, including exploration, pre-extraction, extraction and processing, on uranium projects located in the US and Paraguay.