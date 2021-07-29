 Skip to main content

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 9:34am   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Agile Therapeutics

The Trade: Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) CFO Dennis Reilly acquired a total of 50000 shares shares at an average price of $1.08. The insider spent $54,145.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Agile Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.

What Agile Therapeutics Does: Agile Therapeutics Inc is a women's healthcare company to fulfill the unmet health needs of women.

ARC Document Solutions

The Trade: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Chairman, President and CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired a total of 18221 shares shares at an average price of $2.03. The insider spent $36,929.92 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: ARC Document Solutions is expected to report Q2 results on August 3, 2021. The company’s stock has gained over 32% since the start of the year.

What ARC Document Solutions Does: ARC Document Solutions Inc is a global document solutions provider.

Uranium Energy

The Trade: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) President and CEO Amir Adnani acquired a total of 300000 shares shares at an average price of $0.93. The insider spent $279,000.00 to buy those shares. The insider also disposed a total of 230000 shares.

What’s Happening: Uranium Energy’s shares have surged more than 45% over the previous six months.

What Uranium Energy Does: Uranium Energy Corp is engaged in the uranium mining and related activities, including exploration, pre-extraction, extraction and processing, on uranium projects located in the US and Paraguay.

