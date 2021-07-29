 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DraftKings Partners With Sports & Social On Sports Bars: What Investors Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2021 9:08am   Comments
Share:
DraftKings Partners With Sports & Social On Sports Bars: What Investors Should Know

A leading online sports betting operator is partnering with an upscale sports bar brand to create a new experience for sports fans.

What Happened: Sports & Social entered into an agreement Thursday with DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) to partner on creating upscale sports bars.

The locations will be designed by leading upscale restaurant group ICRAVE.

The deal includes locations in Detroit and Nashville to start, pending regulatory approval.

“Today, so much of sports betting is focused on the mobile-technology aspect, however the in-person experience is an integral layer that we look forward to advancing alongside Sports & Social’s premier dining and entertainment offerings,” DraftKings Chief Business Officer Ezra Kucharz said.

Related Link: DraftKings Q1 Revenue Up 175%, Paying Users Rise 114%

Why It’s Important: DraftKings operates its online sports betting in 14 states, more than any competitor on the market.

The company also has 10 retail locations in the United States through partnerships.

“By aligning with one of the fastest growing entertainment concepts in the country, we now have the opportunity to bring our world-class products to life by offering engaging, interactive and fan-first destinations to skin-in-the-game customers,” Kucharz said.

Sports & Social is a upscale dining and entertainment brand featuring “the best in sports-watching and state-of-the-art audio/visual displays,” according to the companies.

Sports & Social has many locations located in close proximity to professional sports stadiums. Locations adjacent to sports stadiums include Atlanta, Georgia; St. Louis, Missouri; Arlington, Texas; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C.

A Sports & Social Detroit located at the Comerica entry to Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons, has been closed since 2020.

Locations for the Sports & Social and DraftKings partnership will be announced in the coming months, according to the companies.

BetMGM, a brand co-owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), signed a partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings.

Sports betting companies targeting sports bars could be a win-win, as it could provide additional customers for the betting operator and more bets placed while watching live sports. The bars and restaurants could see additional money spent on food and drink as fans watch and bet on the games they love.

DKNG Price Action: DKNG shares are up 1% to $51.22 in premarket trading Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

Cathie Wood Trims Netflix Stake Despite Being Bullish On Gaming Foray, Buys $11.5M In Roblox Instead
If You Invested $1,000 In DraftKings Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Cathie Wood Loads Up $88M In Twitter After Jack Dorsey Highlights Bitcoin's Role In Social Media Company's Future
How Many Medals Could USA Olympics Team Win At The 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
Analyzing DraftKings's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bet MGM Little Caesars Arena online sports bettingNews Contracts Restaurants Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com