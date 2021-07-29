Apple Supplier TSMC Prepares To Make 2nm Chips By 2024 — Elon Musk Weighs In On Nomenclature

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) has secured a key approval to build its most advanced semiconductor chip facility yet, Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

What Happened: TSMC received the final nod to build a 2-nanometer chip facility in Hsinchu, a key chipmaking hub in Taiwan, from the government and academic environmental regulatory body The Environmental Review Committee.

The construction will begin early next year and production equipment will be installed by 2023, Nikkei Asia noted.

The approval follows U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp’s (NASDAQ: INTC) pledge on Tuesday to make the world's most advanced chips by 2024. The U.S.-based Intel is both a client and a competitor to Taiwan-based TSMC which is the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

Why It Matters: Chip-making companies are pouring in billions to develop smaller and quicker semiconductor chip technologies that vastly improve the computing prowess of appliances, smartphones, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.

The development drew a comment from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk who said the industry should count the number of atoms and get rid of the nm nomenclature.

Intel reportedly is going to stop referring to its latest generation of manufacturing technology based on the size of its semiconductor transistors, a departure from the traditional chip naming based on the size of the transistors on its semiconductors.

Price Action: TSMC shares closed 1.35% higher at $115.07 on Wednesday.

