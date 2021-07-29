Elon Musk Confirms Tesla AI Day Will Be Held On August 19: What You Need To Know

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday confirmed plans to hold the AI Day on August 19.

What Happened: Musk tweeted to confirm the AI Day event will now be held in August after fixing a tentative late-July date earlier.

Musk reiterated that the AI day this year will be aimed at providing a boost to its recruiting plans where the electric vehicle maker will go over the progress with “Tesla software & hardware” for training and inference.

Convincing the best AI talent to join Tesla is the sole goal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2021

The electric vehicle maker holds themed events, from time to time, that reveal details on its progress and plans for the future.

In 2019, Tesla held an autonomy day in which the company revealed the progress of its full self-Driving technology and detailed its plans for a driverless robotaxi service.

In September 2020, Tesla held a battery day where Musk talked about Tesla's future battery technology, the new 4680 battery cells and Tesla's plans to reduce battery costs by up to 50%.

Why It Matters: In January, replying to a tweet seeking information about Tesla's Dojo supercomputer, a computer expected to help train Tesla's self-driving software, Musk had hinted plans to reveal more later in the year.

Artificial Intelligence is key to Musk’s full self-driving goals and the company has been vocal about hiring in the area of hardware, neural networks, autonomy algorithms, coding and evaluation.

The Palo Alto, California-based company had a total of 70,757 employees as of 2020-end.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.34% higher at $646.98 on Wednesday.

