 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2021 6:00pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised guidance.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) shares are trading higher after the company announced FDA clearance of the IND for FPI-1966 for the treatment of head, neck and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor 3.
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares are trading higher after the company announced the completion of an Engineer-Procure-Construct project which involved the installation of a new high-voltage substation for a major U.S. utility.
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised guidance.

Losers

  • Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results, Daily Active Users and Monthly Active Users.
  • PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY21 adjusted EPS guidance of roughly $4.70, versus the $4.73 estimate.
  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q3 2021 and FY21 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and cut FY21 guidance.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXAS + BCOV)

Brightcove: Q2 Earnings Insights
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com