Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Gains On Bagging $10M Maintenance Contract From Georgia DOT
- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ:ATCX) has secured a $10 million contract to provide on-call consultant services for Maintenance Engineering and Inspection (MEI) services for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) District One (Gainesville) region.
- The contract will remain in effect for three years, with the option to extend for an additional two years.
- Atlas will provide management, administration, testing, inspection, and design services on an "On Call" basis.
- It plans to perform the services in Georgia DOT's District One, defined as the 21 counties in the Northeast Georgia region.
- Price action: ATCX shares are trading higher by 4.67% at $9.41 on the last check Wednesday.
