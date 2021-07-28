 Skip to main content

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Gains On Bagging $10M Maintenance Contract From Georgia DOT

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Gains On Bagging $10M Maintenance Contract From Georgia DOT
  • Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ:ATCX) has secured a $10 million contract to provide on-call consultant services for Maintenance Engineering and Inspection (MEI) services for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) District One (Gainesville) region.
  • The contract will remain in effect for three years, with the option to extend for an additional two years.
  • Atlas will provide management, administration, testing, inspection, and design services on an "On Call" basis.
  • It plans to perform the services in Georgia DOT's District One, defined as the 21 counties in the Northeast Georgia region.
  • Price action: ATCX shares are trading higher by 4.67% at $9.41 on the last check Wednesday.

