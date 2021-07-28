iHeartMedia, NBA Forge Multi-Year Podcast Partnership
- iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) forged a multi-year podcast partnership.
- It will feature the launch of over 20 new iHeartRadio-NBA co-produced podcasts.
- The new slate of NBA podcasts will be distributed widely by the iHeartPodcast Network, with the first show set to debut this Fall.
- The partnership provides the NBA and its teams access to iHeartMedia's massive reach across multiple audio platforms, including podcasts, streaming and broadcast radio, and the opportunity to develop a new slate of groundbreaking shows each year.
- The NBA athletes' stories are the stuff of legend and deserve mass-reach audiences and top-tier brand partners. iHeart alone can deliver that, iHeartMedia Sports President Kevin LeGrett stated.
- Price action: IHRT shares traded higher by 1.23% at $25.59 on the last check Wednesday.
