 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iHeartMedia, NBA Forge Multi-Year Podcast Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
iHeartMedia, NBA Forge Multi-Year Podcast Partnership
  • iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) forged a multi-year podcast partnership.
  • It will feature the launch of over 20 new iHeartRadio-NBA co-produced podcasts. 
  • The new slate of NBA podcasts will be distributed widely by the iHeartPodcast Network, with the first show set to debut this Fall.
  • The partnership provides the NBA and its teams access to iHeartMedia's massive reach across multiple audio platforms, including podcasts, streaming and broadcast radio, and the opportunity to develop a new slate of groundbreaking shows each year.
  • The NBA athletes' stories are the stuff of legend and deserve mass-reach audiences and top-tier brand partners. iHeart alone can deliver that, iHeartMedia Sports President Kevin LeGrett stated.
  • Price action: IHRT shares traded higher by 1.23% at $25.59 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Studios Forge Multi-Year Podcast Deal
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2021
Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On iHeartMedia With A Buy, Sees, 31% Upside
iHeartMedia To Prepay $250M Term Loan Facilities, Reprice Incremental Term Loan
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com