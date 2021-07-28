50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares jumped 59.9% to $2.43. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled over 31% on Tuesday after the company highlighted the presentation of updated data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 trial in urothelial cancer and Phase 2 MARIO-3 trial in triple negative breast cancer.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) shares climbed 36.7% to $6.36 after the company issued preliminary Q4 sales guidance. The company said it sees preliminary Q4 revenue of $10.1 million to $10.4 million, up 300% year-over-year. The company also expects FY21 revenue of $23.6 million to $23.9 million, up 200% year-over-year.
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) climbed 23.8% to $1.8201 after dropping over 22% on Tuesday. NanoVibronix recently said it shipped first order of PainShield Plus.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) gained 22.7% to $5.29.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 22.6% to $15.60 after the company posted its latest financial earnings report Wednesday, touting a spike in both fourth quarter and full fiscal 2021 revenue and a proclamation from CEO Irwin D. Simon that Tilray is "leading the global cannabis industry with low cost of production, leading brands, a well-developed distribution network, and unique partnerships."
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares climbed 21.6% to $7.16 after tumbling around 34% on Tuesday. Bit Digital and Digihost recently announced they entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) surged 20% to $20.85. NeuroMetrix recently received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application titled 'Detecting Cutaneous Electrode Peeling Using Electrode-Skin Impedance.'
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) gained 17.9% to $8.56. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher, rebounding from weakness caused by regulatory concerns regarding education and technology companies, and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) rose 17.7% to $3.85.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) jumped 16.8% to $5.00 after declining 15% on Tuesday.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) gained 16.4% to $17.48.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) jumped 16.2% to $5.89. The Miami-based cannabis producer confirmed Tuesday it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to create a joint venture, through which it will handle registration, sales and distribution of KaLaya products in Colombia, Mexico and other Latin American countries.
- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) rose 16.2% to $134.84. Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab recently reported completion of patient enrollment in ATTACK Phase 3 clinical trial of sulbactam-durlobactam.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) jumped 15.2% to $4.9650.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) gained 15% to $95.16.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) gained 14.7% to $69.59 after the company announced IND acceptance for the Phase 2 clinical trial of efineptakin alfa in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in China.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) jumped 13.6% to $30.24 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 13% to $16.41 after declining around 13% on Tuesday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) gained 12.6% to $10.05 following in-line quarterly earnings.
- Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 11.7% to $110.26 after dropping over 14% on Tuesday. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher, rebounding from weakness caused by regulatory concerns regarding education and technology companies, and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) surged 11.3% to $5.12.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) gained 11.3% to $3.4399 after the company announced it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire 51% of the ownership of Zhenjiang Taoping.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) gained 11% to $7.05 on a report that the Company is considering a sale. According to a Bloomberg report, the medical technology firm is working with an adviser to see interest from possible buyers.
- HUTCHMED China ADR (NASDAQ: HCM) shares jumped 10.9% to $40.43 after the company, and AstraZeneca, announced they initiated a Phase II study of ORPATHYS in patients with MET amplified gastric cancer. HUTCHMED (China) also reported H1-21 sales of $157.4 million.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 10.8% to $7.66.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 9.2% to $11.38 after dropping over 22% on Tuesday.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 8.5% to $10.75.
- HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) rose 7.6% to $12.87. HUYA is expected to report Q2 results on August 17.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) rose 7.1% to $7.58 after dropping over 15% on Tuesday. The company recently regained Nasdaq compliance.
- BEST Inc (NYSE: BEST) shares rose 6.4% to $1.03 after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
- China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares rose 5.5% to $1.4350 after the company agreed to acquire Precise Space-Time Technology for consideration of approximately US$16.1 million.
- US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 5.4% to $0.9640 after the company announced it will be deploying an all-electric Clean Fleet to work for Pioneer Natural Resources Company.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 4.8% to $2,763.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
Losers
- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) shares dipped 61.2% to $6.94 after the company announced it cut its quarterly distribution from $0.44 to $0.01 per unit. Several firms also downgraded the stock.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) fell 33.7% to $2.2598 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of about 6.4 million shares at $2.12 per share and its pre-funded warrants offering of about 8.66 million shares at $2.11 per share.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares fell 12.7% to $3.3958. Dyadic International gained 13% on Tuesday after signing a COVID-19 vaccine technology transfer and licensing agreement with the Rubic Consortium.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) dropped 12.7% to $3.29. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares gained over 20% on Tuesday after the company said it has entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Bayon Therapeutics, a private ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company focused on using light sensitive "photoswitch" small molecules, specifically designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) tumbled 12.1% to $11.20. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Strategic Education will replace Bel Fuse in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 3.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 11.4% to $9.75 after jumping around 30% on Tuesday. The company recently regained Nasdaq compliance.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares fell 11.2% to $0.7445. Oragenics shares jumped 34% on Tuesday after the company entered into a licensing agreement with the National Research Council of Canada to pursue the rapid development of next-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) declined 11% to $4.38 after climbing 17% on Tuesday.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dropped 10.5% to $20.98.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) fell 10.1% to $49.45 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) dipped 9.3% to $16.07. Snap One Holdings priced 13.85 million shares at $18 per share in its initial public offering.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) fell 7.1% to $220.16 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 23% year-on-year to €2.33 billion, helped by advertising strength and subscriber performance. Spotify sees Q3 revenue of €2.31 billion-€2.51 billion, gross margin of 24.4%-26.4%, Total MAUs of 377 million-382 million, Total Premium Subscribers of 170 million-174 million, and an operating loss of €(80) million - €0 million.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) fell 6.9% to $156.00 following Q2 results.
- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) dropped 6.6% to $410.10 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) fell 6.3% to $438.20 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) dropped 6% to $19.85.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares fell 4.3% to $26.46 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
