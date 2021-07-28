Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 84 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

(AMEX:FCO) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 10.24% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $290.00. Shares traded up 0.89%.

(NASDAQ:TACT) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.78%. Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) shares were down 1.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.35.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.