Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021
This morning 84 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 10.24% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $290.00. Shares traded up 0.89%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $2,765.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.1%.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $377.52. Shares traded up 1.25%.
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.9%.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $246.15. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.72 for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares were up 1.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.18 for a change of up 1.52%.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares set a new 52-week high of $293.13 on Wednesday, moving up 0.47%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $321.00 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $424.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.78. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
  • Stryker (NYSE:SYK) shares were down 0.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $275.08.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.91 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.87 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock made a new 52-week high of $114.95 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares were up 0.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.78 for a change of up 0.41%.
  • ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.49 with a daily change of up 1.43%.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $262.18 with a daily change of down 0.41%.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares were up 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $199.95 for a change of up 0.19%.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) stock set a new 52-week high of $144.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.69%.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $229.72. The stock traded down 0.59% on the session.
  • Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit $47.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%.
  • Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $161.79. Shares traded up 1.14%.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $342.86 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock hit a yearly high price of $118.27. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares were up 0.63% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,497.94.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $85.82 with a daily change of down 0.07%.
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares hit $259.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.98%.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.18%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares set a new yearly high of $383.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $386.41.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares hit $265.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.86%.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) stock made a new 52-week high of $459.77 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.02% for the day.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $710.29.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares were down 0.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.44.
  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $238.63 with a daily change of up 4.75%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares hit a yearly high of $31.80. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.
  • Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares set a new yearly high of $49.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares broke to $89.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.66 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.98.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares set a new yearly high of $68.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $214.86. Shares traded up 0.07%.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares were up 7.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $163.19 for a change of up 7.81%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a yearly high of $49.30. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.50 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares broke to $20.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.68%.
  • FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) stock made a new 52-week high of $189.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares were up 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $146.96 for a change of up 0.28%.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.94 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.24.
  • Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.37. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $133.70. Shares traded up 3.67%.
  • Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.36%.
  • Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $96.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.49%.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.49.
  • American States Water (NYSE:AWR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.59. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were up 1.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.51.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares were down 0.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.80.
  • Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
  • BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) shares broke to $24.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
  • Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $99.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.1%.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares were up 10.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.05.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $194.85 with a daily change of down 0.97%.
  • Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) shares hit a yearly high of $66.38. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.99. Shares traded down 0.05%.
  • Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.70. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.17. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.37 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) shares broke to $4.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.95%.
  • Eaton Vance National (NYSE:EOT) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.85 on Wednesday, moving up 1.89%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.66 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
  • Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.73 on Wednesday, moving up 2.84%.
  • Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) shares broke to $37.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
  • Insight Select Income (NYSE:INSI) shares hit a yearly high of $22.49. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares broke to $6.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.24%.
  • Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.67%.
  • Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.78%.
  • Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX:FCO) shares were down 1.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.35.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

 

