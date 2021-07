Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning trading, 47 companies set new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares set a new yearly low of $80.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.52% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CXDC) stock drifted down 0.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40. Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB) shares set a new yearly low of $2.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!