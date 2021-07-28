3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Cytek Biosciences

The Trade: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Director Jack Ball acquired a total of 3000 shares at an average price of $17.00. The insider spent $51,000.00 to buy the stock.

What’s Happening: Cytek Biosciences recently priced its IPO at $17 per share.

What Cytek Biosciences Does: Cytek Biosciences Inc is a cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by leveraging novel technical approaches.

Ameris Bancorp

The Trade: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) CEO H. Palmer Proctor Jr. acquired a total of 2500 shares at an average price of $46.71. To acquire these shares, the insider spent $116,773.25. The insider also sold a total of 442 shares.

What’s Happening: Ameris Bancorp, last week, reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. Ameris Bancorp shares have jumped over 24% since the start of the year.

What Ameris Bancorp Does: Ameris Bancorp operates as a bank. It offers services such as business banking, personal banking, checking, savings, mobile banking, and others.

Couchbase

The Trade: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) Director Edward T Anderson bought a total of 4432894 shares at an average price of $24.00. To acquire those shares, it cost $3,999,984.00 for the insider.

What’s Happening: Couchbase, last week, priced its IPO at $24 per share.

What Couchbase Does: Couchbase provides a modern cloud database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform.