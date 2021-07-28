 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PowerSchool Raises $710.5M Via IPO At $18 Per Share, Trading Begins Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:
PowerSchool Raises $710.5M Via IPO At $18 Per Share, Trading Begins Today
  • The cloud-based software provider for K-12 education in North America PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, (NYSE: PWSC) priced 39.5 million shares at $18 per share in its initial public offering.
  • The estimated gross proceeds raised are ~$710.5 million.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 5.9 million.
  • The shares are likely to begin trading on the NYSE today.
  • The company will use the offering proceeds to repay outstanding indebtedness, pay expenses incurred in connection with the offering and other related organizational transactions, and general corporate purposes.
  • PowerSchool will be making a $1 million donation to philanthropic initiatives to benefit K-12 educators.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PWSC)

The IPO Market Is On Fire With Another Record Week Ahead
A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week: Robinhood, PowerSchool, Duolingo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com