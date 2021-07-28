Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to widen slightly to $88.7 billion in June from a $88.2 billion gap in May.
- Data on wholesale inventories for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.1% in June following a 1.3% increase in the previous month.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
