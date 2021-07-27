15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has agreed to acquire Precise Space-Time Technology for consideration of approximately US$16.1 million.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 EPS and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised guidance.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be deploying an all-electric Clean Fleet to work for Pioneer Natural Resources Company.
- AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY21 guidance.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 sales guidance.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) shares are trading lower after the company announced it cut its quarterly distribution from $0.44 to $0.01 per unit.
