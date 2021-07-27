Visa-Backed Conductor Prepares for US IPO: Reuters
- Visa Inc (NYSE: V) backed Brazilian payments firm Conductor has hired banks for a U.S. initial public offering that could occur as early as 2021, Reuters reports.
- Capital firm Riverwood Capital is also an essential sponsor of the firm.
- Conductor's tools assist retailers, banks, and financial startups offer credit cards and payment wallets to their clients.
- It powers over 85 million accounts and processes over $20 billion in payment volume across Latin America.
- The investment banking units of Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Credit Suisse will manage the IPO, the report added.
- The share offering will mainly be new stock as the company plans to raise proceeds to expand into new countries, launch products, and engage in M&A.
- Conductor raised roughly $170 million in two tranches in 2020 with Singapore's Temasek Holdings, Viking Global Investors, and Sunley House, an affiliate of Advent International, aiming to enter new countries.
- It aims to tap Latin America's population without a bank account. Conductor started to expand across Latin America to Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Equador, and Colombia in 2020.
- Price action: V shares traded lower by 0.41% at $249.24 on the last check Tuesday.
