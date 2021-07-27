Intel To Stop Addressing Chip Technology Based On Transistor Size, Adds Qualcomm, Amazon As Customers: Report
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) will stop referring to its latest generation of manufacturing technology based on the size of its semiconductor transistors, the Financial Times reports.
- It will no longer refer to the delayed 7-nm chips, which will not appear until 2023.
- Instead, it will use the new brand Intel7 to refer to an intermediate generation of chips set to hit the market a year earlier. The company was enacting the shift to ease comparisons with rivals for customers as it moves into the foundry market, SVP Sanjay Natarajan justified.
- Intel's factories will start building Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM.) chips, Reuters reported. Qualcomm will use new transistor technology called the 20A chipmaking process to reduce chips' power consumption. The Qualcomm deal involved a central mobile platform and engaging in a profound a strategic manner.
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) will use Intel's packaging technology, the process of assembling chips and "chiplets" or "tiles," often stacking them up in so-called 3D formation.
- Intel expects to regain its lead by 2025 and described five sets of chipmaking technologies it would roll out over the next four years.
- Starting as early as 2025, it will also tap a new generation of machines from the Netherlands' ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) that uses extreme ultraviolet lithography.
- Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 3.52% at $52.40 on the last check Tuesday.
