 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Accenture Federal Services Scoops $729M US Army ERP Contract
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Accenture Federal Services Scoops $729M US Army ERP Contract
  • Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) subsidiary Accenture Federal Services (AFS) wins a six-year $729 million contract to help the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) transform multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems into a single, consolidated model to improve efficiency, enhance readiness, and reduce costs.
  • AFS will support the Army Shared Services Center (SSC) with organizational change management, agile development, and quality assurance, among other capability support functions.
  • AFS has supported the Army on other advanced technology initiatives, including a cloud-based payroll and accounting project.
  • Price action: ACN shares traded lower by 0.08% at $318.71 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Workforce Insight For Undisclosed Sum
Accenture Acquires Toronto's Oracle Cloud Service Provider Cloudworks For Undisclosed Sum
Return on Capital Employed Overview: Accenture
Accenture To Acquire Wabion For Undisclosed Sum To Drive Cloud First Strategies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs US ArmyNews Contracts Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com