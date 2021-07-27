74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares jumped 109.7% to close at $8.87 on Monday after the company announced it entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement with Digihost Technology Inc. The stock is also trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) jumped 54.4% to close at $13.40 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) gained 49.7% to close at $4.52. Flora Growth recently signed a sales agreement with Colombian distributor Tropi.
- Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) jumped 31.3% to settle at $4.32 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) gained 27.8% to settle at $1.38 after the company announced the USPTO has granted additional patent claims related to the company's metabolomic technology platform. The patent involves a targeted delivery of therapeutics to cancer cells.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) climbed 26.5% to close at $682.50 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) surged 25.8% to settle at $2.05 after gaining over 18% on Friday. The company recently closed its previously announced public offering.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) shares rose 22.9% to settle at $11.29 after dropping around 25% on Friday.
- Sos Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS) gained 22.6% to close at $3.04 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) surged 21% to close at $34.00 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) shares jumped 20.8% to settle at $4.94 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 20.2% to close at $3.03 after the company announced a $12.5 million private placement priced at a premium to the market.
- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares gained 20.1% to close at $29.58 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) rose 18.2% to settle at $10.78.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 18% to close at $5.37 after the company announced the launch of its 'Express Community Commerce' platform.
- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) jumped 17.7% to settle at $13.46.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) gained 17.2% to close at $6.96.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HVBT) surged 17% to close at $2.55 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) rose 16.2% to close at $240.00. RBC Bearings announced plans to acquire ABB's DODGE mechanical power transmission business for $2.9 billion in cash.
- Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) shares climbed 16% to settle at $6.68 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EBON) climbed 15.8% to close at $2.49 amid higher Bitcoin prices.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) gained 15.3% to settle at $67.69 after the company announced definitive agreements to purchase 11 adult nightclubs in 6 states.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) climbed 14.7% to close at $34.42. Roth Capital maintained Buy rating on Translate Bio with a $45 price target.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) gained 14.5% to settle at $4.59.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) surged 14.4% to close at $6.27.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) gained 13.2% to settle at $39.26.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares rose 12.4% to close at $1.45 after gaining over 9% on Friday.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) gained 12.2% to close at $103.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) rose 12.2% to close at $2.94.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) rose 11% to settle at $15.98.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) gained 9.5% to close at $25.45. Comtech Telecommunications won a multi-year statewide contract valued at $35.8 million to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 911 (NG911) services for the State of Arizona. Excluding the multi-year contract extension option, the contract is worth $23.5 million.
- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) gained 8.2% to close at $251.56 after the company announced it would terminate its merger with Towers Watson, thus ending Department of Justice litigation.
- Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) shares climbed 7.1% to close at $13.93 after a U.S. judge ruled the company may excavate a Nevada mine site.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares gained 6.8% to close at $4.54.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) gained 6.3% to close at $26.83 after Lucid Motors' deal completion with Churchill Capital Corp IV.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares tumbled 44.2% to settle at $0.6305 on Monday after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the Food and Drug Administration requesting at least 1 additional trial.
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares dropped 43.4% to close at $4.72 on Monday after the company lowered 2021 financial expectations, driven by lower-than-expected physical therapist headcount.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) dipped 33.8% to settle at $1.94 after tumbling 54% on Friday. China announced a set of regulations that effectively ban the operation of for-profit education companies in the country.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) fell 33.4% to close at $8.45. Youdao elaborated on the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council's joint guideline issued on Jul. 24 regarding homework and after-school tutoring for students. Jefferies downgraded Youdao from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $45.7 to $13.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) fell 31.8% to close at $3.43. First High-School Education issued a statement about new regulations from the Chinese government regarding new regulation: 'The company's existing business is expected to operate in a normal fashion."
- Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares declined 29.1% to close at $4.61 after dropping around 44% on Friday.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE: GOTU) shares fell 29% to close at $2.50 after dropping over 63% on Friday. China has announced a set of regulations that effectively ban the operation of for-profit education companies in the country. The new rules will no longer allow companies that teach school subjects to accept overseas investment, which could include capital from offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the State Council of China.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 28.5% to close at $0.7004. Tonix Pharmaceuticals highlighted interim analysis of Phase 3 RALLY study of TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia.
- KE Holdings Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: BEKE) shares fell 27.7% to close at $24.44 after declining around 11% on Friday.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) dipped 27.2% to settle at $1.90. NanoVibronix shares surged over 248% on Friday after the company got Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approval for its UroShield System.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) dipped 26.7% to settle at $4.40 after tumbling over 70% on Friday. Goldman Sachs downgraded TAL Education from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $53 to $5.6.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) fell 26.6% to close at $2.79. Benchmark downgraded China Online Education from Buy to Hold.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc-ADR (NASDAQ: YQ) fell 26.2% to close at $1.04 after declining around 39% on Friday.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 24.6% to close at $18.69. The company recently announced the first successful commercial formulation for ZYESAMI, enabling volume manufacture, shipping and stockpiling of COVID-19 medication subject to regulatory approval.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) dipped 24.6% to close at $2.57 after reporting a $30 million private placement.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) dropped 23% to settle at $16.22. The company announced the study design of a Phase 2 trial of its Alzheimer's candidate.
- Puxin Ltd (NYSE: NEW) fell 22.4% to close at $0.6520 after dropping 33% on Friday.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) dropped 22% to settle at $3.22.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) dipped 21.1% to settle at $3.85. Alset EHome International recently appointed Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) dropped 20.6% to close at $3.71.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) fell 19.7% to settle at $4.9650 following a policy from the Chinese government which may force for-profit education companies to become non-profit.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) dropped 19.2% to close at $14.99 despite the company's AYVAKIT entering the priority review approval process in China. Chinese stocks across sectors traded lower for the session.
- Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) dipped 19.1% to close at $9.79. The company highlighted results of further bryostatin trial analyses in presentation at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) dropped 19.1% to settle at $3.60.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) dipped 18.3% to close at $21.73.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) fell 17.6% to close at $6.80.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) dropped 16.7% to settle at $3.33.
- Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) fell 16.3% to close at $5.60 as investors weigh reports the U.S.-China relationship is in a "stalemate" following a meeting between officials from the two countries. Also, some Chinese stocks remained under pressure amid regulatory concerns.
- Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) dropped 16% to settle at $16.86. Adagene recently entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) dipped 15.4% to close at $38.98.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) fell 15.3% to close at $54.14 after the company published interim data from its phase 1/2 study in patients with the Hunter Syndrome.
- Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) dipped 14.7% to settle at $3.37.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) dropped 14.2% to close at $5.32.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 13.4% to close at $55.99. Morgan Stanley, last week, downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) dipped 13.3% to settle at $34.55.
- Socket Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 11.9% to close at $7.36. Socket Mobile shares gained 44% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) dropped 11.8% to settle at $15.40.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) dropped 9% to close at $206.07 after the company, and Aon, mutually agree to terminate their business combination agreement and end litigation with the U.S. Department of Justice.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) dropped 8.2% to close at $14.85. MorphoSys said it expects group revenues of €155 million to €180 million (previously: €150 to € 200 million, provided on March 15 and reiterated on May 5, 2021).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas