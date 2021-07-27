 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 4:22am   Comments
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.
  • Data on durable goods orders for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect durable goods orders increasing 2.1% in June following May’s 2.3% growth that was led by a recovery in autos.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for May will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's 20-city adjusted index is likely to increase a further 1.7% on the month in May.
  • The FHFA house price index for May is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising 1.8% on a monthly basis in May.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to decline to 124.9 in July from 127.3 in June.
  • The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index dropping to 21 in July from previous reading of 22.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

