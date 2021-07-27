Facebook Said To Explore Letting Oculus Move Users Share Workout Data With Apple's Health App

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) may let the users of its Oculus virtual-reality headset synchronize workout data with Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Health application, Bloomberg reported Monday.

What Happened: Should Facebook go ahead with its plan, users will be able to sync Oculus Move data with iPhone’s Health app, as per code discovered by iOS developer Steve Moser and shared with Bloomberg.

Apple’s Health App can gather fitness and workout data from third-party devices as well as those made by the Tim Cook-led company such as the Apple Watch or iPhone.

Why It Matters: It is not certain that the launch of such a feature is imminent, however, the code does point to the fact that Facebook is exploring such data sharing, noted Bloomberg.

Apple and Facebook have recently experienced a chill in their relationship over data privacy and the iPhone maker’s App Store policies. In 2019, Cook told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the social media giant’s business was untenable, as per the New York Times.

Zuckerberg in turn told Facebook staff in 2018 to “inflict pain” on Apple for the way he perceived the Cupertino, California-based tech giant treated the social networking giant.

Meanwhile, the competition between the two firms continues to grow. Apple’s own VR headset is set to arrive in 2022, albeit at a steep price, Bloomberg reported separately.

Last month, it was reported Facebook is entering the smartwatch fray, which would pitch it not only against Apple but also Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), which owns Fitbit.

Price Action: On Monday, Facebook shares closed 0.72% higher at $372.46 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in the after-hours trading. On the same day, Apple shares closed almost 0.3% higher at $148.99 and rose nearly 0.2% in the after-hours trading.

