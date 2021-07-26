6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC) shares are trading higher after the company announced initial Phase 1b results for CERC-002 in moderate to severe Crohn's Disease patients.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares are trading higher after the company announced the receipt of air pollution control orders totaling $4.5 million.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Bayon Therapeutics for roughly $7.1 million.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and reported total prescriptions are up 171%.
Losers
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS of $(0.32), down from $(0.07) year over year and revenues of $1.9 million, down from $6.6 million year over year.
