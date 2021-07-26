 Skip to main content

Tetra Tech Bags $49M USAID Climate Resilience, Biodiversity Conservation Contract In West Africa

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a four-year, $49 million single-award contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to promote biodiversity conservation and climate-resilient, low emission development in West Africa.
  • Tetra Tech will work with private sector partners to support sustainable natural resources management planning to reduce deforestation and mitigate the impacts of climate change in West African forests—landscapes of global biodiversity significance.
  • Additionally, Tetra Tech's team will support the development and enforcement of national and regional policies, laws, and regulations to combat wildlife trafficking.
  • Price action: TTEK shares are trading lower by 0.35% at $129.40 on the last check Monday.

