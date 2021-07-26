 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vuzix, MPH Group Forge Distribution Agreement, MPH Orders Vuzix Smart Glasses
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 2:06pm   Comments
Share:
Vuzix, MPH Group Forge Distribution Agreement, MPH Orders Vuzix Smart Glasses
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZIinked a distribution agreement with U.K. distribution company MPH Group. Vuzix has also received a volume purchase order from MPH for Vuzix Smart Glasses for immediate delivery.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • MPH distributes game-changing and highly immersive technologies that involve augmented reality, virtual reality, and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions.
  • The distribution agreement with MPH will help further strengthen Vuzix's presence in Europe and the U.K. geographies, Vuzix CEO Paul Travers stated.
  • Price action: VUZI shares traded lower by 0.42% at $14.31 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VUZI)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Medical Properties Trust, Clean Energy Fuels Corp And More
Understanding Vuzix's Unusual Options Activity
Cathie Wood Sells $11M In Roku
Vuzix | Will the Next Big Trend in Wearables be Smart Glasses?
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Verizon, Kinder Morgan And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com