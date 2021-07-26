Port Of Corpus Christi Reports Record Tonnage For LNG, Agricultural Goods

The Port of Corpus Christi logged record results during the first six months of the year, reporting it moved more than 80 million tons of cargo.

The largest gains came from a 72% year-over-year (YoY) increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, as well as a 42% YoY increase in exports of agricultural commodities and a 3.6% YoY increase in crude oil exports.

Crude oil exports for the first half of 2021 averaged 1.58 million barrels per day, according to a press release.

"As global economies continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing strong demand for energy-related products originating in Texas," Sean Strawbridge, CEO for the Port of Corpus Christi, said in a statement.

Overall, the port saw a 4.7% increase in total cargo for the second quarter (April, May and June), moving more than 43 million tons, a 2% increase from the prior quarterly record set during the fourth quarter of 2020.

In June, the port moved 14.7 million tons of cargo, a 33.1% increase compared to June 2020.

The port moved 8.8 million tons of crude oil in June, a 24.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Another top commodity during June was 4.9 million tons of petroleum, a 54% increase compared to last year.

During June, the port also moved 618,232 tons of dry bulk, 211,981 tons of chemicals, 138,508 tons of bulk grain, 50,087 tons of liquid bulk and 32,424 tons of breakbulk.

Total vessel calls for June increased 11.7% to 589 barges and ships. Total vessel calls year-to-date are 3,397, a 2.5% decline compared to the same period in 2020.

The Port of Corpus Christi is part of the larger Houston-Galveston Customs District, which includes the area stretching along the Gulf Coast from Corpus Christi to Galveston, and inland from Freeport north to Houston Intercontinental Airport.

The Port of Corpus Christi was the 11th-ranked U.S. seaport year-to-date in total trade value at $19.9 billion, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.

The port ranked 27th overall among the nation's 450 international gateways in May, with $4.28 billion in total trade.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay