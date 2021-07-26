 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Comtech Telecommunications Bags Arizona's $35.8M NG911 Contract
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Comtech Telecommunications Bags Arizona's $35.8M NG911 Contract
  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ: CMTLwon a multi-year statewide contract valued at $35.8 million to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 911 (NG911) services for the State of Arizona. Excluding the multi-year contract extension option, the contract is worth $23.5 million.
  • The contract includes implementing Comtech's NG911 solutions to provide citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services, like police, fire, and emergency medical services.
  • Price action: CMTL shares traded higher by 4.82% at $24.37 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMTL)

Understanding Comtech's Ex-Dividend Date
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops Over 50 Points; Comtech Telecommunications Shares Plunge
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: United Natural Foods Falls On Sales Miss; Aethlon Medical Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com