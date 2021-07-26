Li Auto Gets Clearance For Listing On Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) may soon follow in the footsteps of its domestic peer XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) in listing its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

What Happened: Li Auto passed the listing hearing held by the Hong Kong stock exchange, paving the way for its dual primary listing closer home, according to the company's filings with the exchange.

Li Auto pursued a U.S. initial public offering in 2020 and its shares began trading on the Nasdaq on July 29, 2020. Since its history as a public company is less than the mandated two-year period for a secondary listing, the company is pursuing a dual primary listing.

The post-hearing information pack filed by Li Auto does not reveal the size of the Hong Kong offering.

Why It's Important: The Hong Kong listing, apart from giving the company access to Asian investors, will also act as a hedge against potential delisting from the U.S. The U.S. and China have a frosty relationship, and this has led to sanctions against Chinese companies.

The communist regime in China is also cracking down on Chinese companies that have listings overseas.

Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is also interested in a listing closer home. Reports suggested that company filed an application with the Hong Kong exchange in the third week of March. The company reportedly failed to receive the exchange's blessings due to the user trust holdings of the company.

At last check, Li Auto's U.S.-listed shares were rising 1.45% to $30.72.

