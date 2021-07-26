 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:

 

 

This morning 121 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS).
  • SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) traded up 88.44% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2,668.97 with a daily change of up 0.09%.
  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $310.16 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.3%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) stock made a new 52-week high of $759.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares were down 1.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $166.53 for a change of down 1.06%.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $245.28 Monday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares hit a yearly high of $55.52. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $293.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.45%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares broke to $319.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.23%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 1.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $361.76 for a change of up 1.63%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $262.31 on Monday, moving down 0.38%.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.30 on Monday morning, moving down 0.56%.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares hit $36.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $297.72.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $157.64 with a daily change of down 0.09%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.20. Shares traded up 0.02%.
  • Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $229.24. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a yearly high of $73.80. The stock traded down 0.44% on the session.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $277.00. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares were down 0.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.09 for a change of down 0.5%.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $621.73 Monday. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares were down 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.20.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.52 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $300.09. Shares traded down 0.57%.
  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares set a new yearly high of $205.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $553.66.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $154.99 with a daily change of down 0.2%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares were up 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $457.00.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $261.59 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares were down 0.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $130.76 for a change of down 0.49%.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.67 Monday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $211.16. Shares traded up 1.2%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $417.24.
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $169.11 on Monday morning, moving up 1.25%.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.13 Monday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares were down 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.82.
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) shares set a new yearly high of $80.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares hit a yearly high of $215.65. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $35.95 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
  • Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) shares were up 9.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.00.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $121.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.1%.
  • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $67.16. Shares traded up 4.13%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.77 on Monday morning, moving down 0.77%.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares hit a yearly high of $58.35. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a yearly high of $49.05. The stock traded down 1.14% on the session.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.92.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.04 Monday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
  • Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares were down 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $149.78 for a change of down 0.38%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares set a new yearly high of $106.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.51. Shares traded up 2.03%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.78.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.79 on Monday, moving up 0.89%.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.29. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
  • Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) shares set a new yearly high of $52.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) shares hit $121.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.93 on Monday, moving up 0.28%.
  • Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $166.89 with a daily change of up 0.9%.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $146.03 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.09 on Monday morning, moving up 0.65%.
  • RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares broke to $238.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.17%.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $129.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares hit $38.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) shares hit $75.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.96.
  • Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $98.53 on Monday morning, moving up 2.48%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $68.66 with a daily change of down 0.04%.
  • W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.75.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $55.21. The stock traded down 0.26% on the session.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $108.96 Monday. The stock was up 2.73% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares set a new yearly high of $83.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.41. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new yearly high of $20.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.33% on the session.
  • SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.17 Monday. The stock was up 10.17% for the day.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares were up 1.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $121.34 for a change of up 1.54%.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $103.84 Monday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.79 Monday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) shares were up 1.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.74 for a change of up 1.46%.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.82. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
  • Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) shares hit a yearly high of $25.50. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.12 Monday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares hit $97.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.09%.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $72.37. Shares traded down 0.99%.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares set a new yearly high of $12.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.74% on the session.
  • Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.38.
  • Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) shares hit $92.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares hit a yearly high of $23.96. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.63 on Monday, moving up 1.47%.
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) shares broke to $38.20 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.93. The stock was up 7.02% for the day.
  • Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) shares set a new yearly high of $63.56 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
  • Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.93 on Monday, moving up 1.53%.
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.63%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.83 with a daily change of up 8.21%.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.62. The stock was up 3.85% for the day.
  • Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares set a new yearly high of $45.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% on the session.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares were up 4.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.40.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares broke to $14.29 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.
  • Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.05 on Monday morning, moving up 0.09%.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares set a new yearly high of $16.06 this morning. The stock was up 6.6% on the session.
  • Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) shares hit $18.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.11%.
  • Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.31 on Monday, moving up 3.42%.
  • Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) shares set a new yearly high of $13.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) shares hit a yearly high of $25.38. The stock traded down 0.43% on the session.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares were up 2.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.29 for a change of up 2.41%.
  • Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.91. The stock was up 3.49% for the day.
  • Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.00. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.59 on Monday, moving up 0.64%.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.50 on Monday morning, moving up 0.04%.
  • DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.16 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.97%.
  • RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.29.
  • J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) shares hit $38.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.38%.
  • SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares were up 88.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.55 for a change of up 88.44%.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 13.41%.
  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares set a new yearly high of $12.50 this morning. The stock was up 9.26% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

 

Related Articles (MPWR + MRNA)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
These Companies Have Seen Large Returns From 2020 Government Investment
3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Moderna
Analyzing Monolithic Power Systems's Unusual Options Activity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com