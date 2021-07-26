 Skip to main content

2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 10:09am   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

EVmo

The Trade: EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO) Director John Patrick O'Neill acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $1.67. The insider spent $16,700.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: EVmo recently reported closing of $15 million debt financing to drive fleet and market expansion.

What EVmo Does: EVmo is a technology-related car rental company.

Ault Global

The Trade: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 30000 shares shares at an average price of $2.41. The insider spent $72,435.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: DPW recently reported adjournment of annual shareholder meeting due to lack of quorum.

What Ault Global Does: Ault Global Holdings is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending and advanced textile technology.

Posted-In: Insider TradeNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas

