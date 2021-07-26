2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

EVmo

The Trade: EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO) Director John Patrick O'Neill acquired a total of 10000 shares shares at an average price of $1.67. The insider spent $16,700.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: EVmo recently reported closing of $15 million debt financing to drive fleet and market expansion.

What EVmo Does: EVmo is a technology-related car rental company.

Ault Global

The Trade: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 30000 shares shares at an average price of $2.41. The insider spent $72,435.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: DPW recently reported adjournment of annual shareholder meeting due to lack of quorum.

What Ault Global Does: Ault Global Holdings is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defense solutions, commercial lending and advanced textile technology.