Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning saw 115 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stock set a new 52-week low of $194.80 on Monday, moving down 4.42%.

(NYSE:DIDI) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Monday, moving up 0.87%. KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.41. The stock traded down 17.04%.

(NASDAQ:CLEU) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock traded down 8.14%. Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares hit a yearly low of $1.70. The stock was down 10.42% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.