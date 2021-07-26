 Skip to main content

iHeartMedia, Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Studios Forge Multi-Year Podcast Deal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 26, 2021 11:06am   Comments
  • iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRTinked a multi-year exclusive agreement to co-produce eight original podcasts with Sports Illustrated and newly formed joint venture Sports Illustrated Studios.
  • The iHeartPodcast Network will distribute the eight original titles and Sports Illustrated's existing podcasts across iHeartRadio.
  • Additionally, mutual marketing and promotion commitments will apply to all joint projects.
  • Two of the eight original podcasts are likely to launch by Q1 2022.
  • The Sports Illustrated label will include editorial-focused content and analysis from the storied media franchise, while the Sports Illustrated Studios label will provide scripted and limited series content.
  • "Sports Illustrated Weekly" is a weekly podcast set to debut later this year with a 45-minute episode each.
  • Price action: IHRT shares traded lower by 0.12% at $25.45 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Sports PodcastNews Sports Tech General

