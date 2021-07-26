5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Comstock Mining (AMEX:LODE) - P/E: 4.29 Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) - P/E: 9.13 Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) - P/E: 7.08 Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) - P/E: 7.6 Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) - P/E: 2.73

Most recently, Comstock Mining reported earnings per share at 0.22, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at -0.14. Comstock Mining does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Ares Commercial Real reported earnings per share at 0.4, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.41. Ares Commercial Real does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Arbor Realty Trust experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.49 in Q4 and is now 0.52. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.88%, which has decreased by 0.71% from 8.59% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Capstead Mortgage reported earnings per share at 0.13, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.15. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.8%, which has decreased by 0.92% from last quarter's yield of 9.72%.

Annaly Capital Management saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.3 in Q4 to 0.29 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.26%, which has decreased by 0.84% from 10.1% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.