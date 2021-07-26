Tesla Resumes Model S Deliveries After a Weeklong Hold

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has commenced deliveries of five-passenger electric luxury sedan Model S after a weeklong pause, Electrek reported Sunday, citing customers.

What Happened: The Palo Alto, California-based automaker did not reveal the reason behind the weeklong hold to customers buying the new electric vehicle.

Many Tesla Model S buyers were told by Tesla sales advisers that they couldn’t deliver the new electric cars after the new lot arrived from the Fremont factory to their local delivery center.

A week later, several of those buyers are now able to pick up their cars, the report noted, adding that there was no official “containment hold” on the Model S — implying it was not waiting for a missing part or a software update.

Why It Matters: As per Electrek, Tesla was likely ensuring that everything was good after “maybe” a defect scare as sales advisers gave a bunch of different reasons for the holdup that include further “inspection” or “waiting for a software update.”

Earlier this month, Tesla customers in the U.S. faced a price hike for both the Model S and X long-range versions. Model S and X vehicles are the company's most expensive, flagship vehicles. The S and X recently underwent a refresh, with a new interior and exterior design for a more modern look along with efficiency and range improvements.

Price Action: TSLA shares closed 0.91% lower at $643.38 on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla