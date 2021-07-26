 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clubhouse Media Group Forges First-of-its-Kind Influencer Media and Marketing Empire

Rachael Green  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
July 26, 2021 7:40am   Comments
Share:
Clubhouse Media Group Forges First-of-its-Kind Influencer Media and Marketing Empire

Image Provided by Pexels

In the midst of the pandemic last August, Clubhouse Media Group, Inc (OTCMKTS: CMGR) opened its first content house for shooting series and providing a space for influencers to collaborate. In the year since then, the company has expanded to a first-in-class, publicly traded business with a unique three-pronged strategy for driving revenue. 

Clubhouse Media Group’s Story

In August 2020, Clubhouse Media Group (CMG) opened Clubhouse BH, a content house where influencers could collaborate on projects. “Collaboration is always key for influencers,” CMG President and Co-Founder Chris Young said in an interview with Stock Day Podcast. “It gets them to cross-pollinate and increase their following.”

Since then, the company has scaled rapidly, adding six more content houses. Today, these are still the core of CMG’s business. When brands like Boohoo (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) or Fashion Nova come to CMG looking to market with the company’s influencers, CMG can create the marketing content and distribute it through its influencers, all from these studios. 

In addition to marketing and collaboration opportunities, the physical spaces act as a place influencers can come to get financial advice, insights on best practices for growing their brand, and other management services.

Through these talent management contracts, CMG gets free marketing from the influencers it signs — a deal that has netted the company an aggregate social media reach of more than 400 million followers

A Focus on Rapid Expansion and Diverse Revenue Streams

The fast-paced, high-growth company has already gone beyond its seven content houses to add additional revenue streams to its business. Leveraging those spaces, for example, CMG has started filming a miniseries that will be distributed to stream services and developing other digital content that it licenses and distributes.

In addition to influencer management and its own content production, CMG has begun investing in software and social media businesses that align with its own strategy. This private equity division of the company is looking at joint venture and acquisition opportunities like Magiclytics, an influencer-based marketing and revenue prediction platform that CMG acquired in February.

It also seeks out social media accounts like The Tinder Blog, an Instagram-based meme account with 4.2 million followers and a net income of more than $1 million per year, which CMG executed a Letter of Intent to acquire in March

With a network of content creation houses, a growing list of big-name influencers signed to its agency, and a rapidly expanding slate of synergistic software and social media companies in its portfolio, Clubhouse Media Group is building itself to become an influencer-based marketing and media empire unlike anything that’s come before it.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Clubhouse Partner ContentNews Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com