 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney Executives And Stars Will Not Attend CinemaCon 2021

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2021 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Disney Executives And Stars Will Not Attend CinemaCon 2021

What happened: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has announced that its executives and stars will not be attending CinemaCon 2021 in Las Vegas. The event is taking place from August 23-26 at Caesars Palace.

The studio made the decision due to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, particularly a spike in cases in Clark County, NV. Disney still plans to screen a movie at CinamaCon 2021, and a virtual presentation may also take place at the event.

Why it's important: Disney’s decision to avoid an in-person presence at CinemaCon 2021 comes after the theatrical opening of Black Widow. The studio was criticized by the National Association of Theatre Owners for making the film available in theaters and through Disney premier access on the same day, after the film saw box office numbers fall 67% on its second-weekend performance.

What’s next: As of the time of publication, other major studios remain committed to having in-person presentations at CinemaCon 2021, although fewer stars are expected to attend the four-day convention. The Whitehouse has identified the city of Las Vegas and southern Nevada as a “sustained hotspot” for the virus.” Disney's next major film Jungle Cruise is being released simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters on July 30th.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

If You Invested $1,000 In Disney Stock When They Acquired Pixar, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Wall Street Crime And Punishment: Michael Milken, The Dethroned Junk Bond King
Disney To Resume Caribbean Cruises In August
Snapchat Parent To Add 5 New Games This Year, Highlights Augmented Reality Push
Trading Cards, NFTs Could Be Coming Soon For College Athletes Thanks To Panini Partnership
Netflix Is Joining the Gaming Community
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com