Disney Executives And Stars Will Not Attend CinemaCon 2021

What happened: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has announced that its executives and stars will not be attending CinemaCon 2021 in Las Vegas. The event is taking place from August 23-26 at Caesars Palace.

The studio made the decision due to the increasing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, particularly a spike in cases in Clark County, NV. Disney still plans to screen a movie at CinamaCon 2021, and a virtual presentation may also take place at the event.

Why it's important: Disney’s decision to avoid an in-person presence at CinemaCon 2021 comes after the theatrical opening of Black Widow. The studio was criticized by the National Association of Theatre Owners for making the film available in theaters and through Disney premier access on the same day, after the film saw box office numbers fall 67% on its second-weekend performance.

What’s next: As of the time of publication, other major studios remain committed to having in-person presentations at CinemaCon 2021, although fewer stars are expected to attend the four-day convention. The Whitehouse has identified the city of Las Vegas and southern Nevada as a “sustained hotspot” for the virus.” Disney's next major film Jungle Cruise is being released simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters on July 30th.