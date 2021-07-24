 Skip to main content

NASA Gives Elon Musk's SpaceX $178M Contract For Jupiter Moon Mission
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
  • NASA has awarded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) owner Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX a $178 million contract to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter's moon Europa, Reuters reports. 
  • The NASA mission, known as Europa Clipper, will blast off in October 2024 with the help of Musk's company Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
  • The Europa Clipper is designed to fly past Jupiter's moon Europa 45 times. 
  • According to NASA, The Europa Clipper spacecraft will produce high-resolution images of the surface, determine the moon's composition, and scan for geologic activity. 
  • SpaceX's 23-story Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful operational space launch vehicle, flew its first commercial payload into orbit in 2019.
  • In the 2021 budget, NASA got permission to consider commercial alternatives to the agency's Space Launch System. As a result, it began officially looking for a commercial alternative. 

Posted-In: Elon Musk NASA spacecraft SpaceX Tesla

