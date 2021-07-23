General Motors Recalls 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt Vehicles Due To Fire Risk Again
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) has issued a new recall affecting 50,932 Model Year 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles due to fire risk.
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it is aware of one fire with the interim remedy and two fires with the final remedy.
- The recall applies to all vehicles covered under the original recall announced in November 2020 and revised in May 2021, even if the owner has had the previous recall repairs completed.
- GM had asked Bolt EV owners not to park their vehicles inside or charge them overnight following the fires.
- The recall covers about 69,000 cars globally, including the recall in the U.S., the WSJ has reported.
- GM has instructed the owners to set their vehicle to the 90% state of charge limitation either using Hilltop Reserve mode or Target Charge Level mode.
- It has also asked owners to avoid running down the battery below an estimated remaining 70-mile range where possible.
- NHTSA started an investigation in October and continues to evaluate the recall remedies and reported incidents, including fires.
- Price action: GM shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $55.16 on the last check Friday.
