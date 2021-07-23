GM Increases Bolt Battery Fire Recall, Now Includes 69,000 Vehicles

The General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Chevrolet Bolt EV has had a tough 2021.

Earlier this year, GM issued a software update to address battery fires, with publications such as The Verge saying the fix is finally here. Unfortunately, this software update wasn't able to stop the fires in certain Bolt electric vehicles.

Now GM has extended its recall, including approximately 69,000 Chevy Bolts encompassing model years 2017 to 2019. This new recall will involve a hardware fix; actually replacing the affected battery cells with cells made in a different factory, lacking the defect that can randomly lead to the car catching on fire.

On the Bolt Recall website, GM is advising owners to do several things to stay safe while they wait for their recall fix:

The car shouldn't be charged above 90%.

It should not be discharged below ~70 miles if possible.

The vehicle should not be parked inside any structure unless absolutely necessary.

That last precaution is pretty daunting to anyone that regularly charges in their garage, which is a huge benefit of EV ownership.

GM still encourages owners to visit the dealer for the latest software update, although fires have been reported even with this latest software. Until batteries receive their warranty replacement battery cells, an abundance of caution is urged.

Photo: 2021 Chevy Bolt courtesy of GM