Credit Suisse Downgrades Baozun To Underperform Following Chinese Regulatory Crackdown; Reduced Price Target Signifies 28% Downside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
  • Credit Suisse analyst Ashley Xu downgraded Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) to Underperform from Outperform with a price target of $23, down from $41, implying a 28% downside from Thursday's closing price of $31.87.
  • Baozun has faced derating pressure due to a boycott against international apparel brands, the soft performance of Tmall, and a recent sector-wide correction over regulatory concerns.
  • Xu sees additional risk from industry headwinds and continuously tightening regulations.
  • She presumes a bumpy road ahead despite the company's strong execution.
  • Price action: BZUN shares traded lower by 16.1% at $26.75 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for BZUN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformUnderperform
Jan 2021CICCDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Nov 2020Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

