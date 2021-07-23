Credit Suisse Downgrades Baozun To Underperform Following Chinese Regulatory Crackdown; Reduced Price Target Signifies 28% Downside
- Credit Suisse analyst Ashley Xu downgraded Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) to Underperform from Outperform with a price target of $23, down from $41, implying a 28% downside from Thursday's closing price of $31.87.
- Baozun has faced derating pressure due to a boycott against international apparel brands, the soft performance of Tmall, and a recent sector-wide correction over regulatory concerns.
- Xu sees additional risk from industry headwinds and continuously tightening regulations.
- She presumes a bumpy road ahead despite the company's strong execution.
- Price action: BZUN shares traded lower by 16.1% at $26.75 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for BZUN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Underperform
|Jan 2021
|CICC
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Nov 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
