Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 11:00am   Comments
On Friday morning, 126 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Significant Points:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 195.12% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $288.80 with a daily change of up 0.89%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $2,725.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares broke to $2,625.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.0%.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares set a new yearly high of $367.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.76% on the session.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares were up 2.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $749.44.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares hit $627.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares were up 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $165.30 for a change of up 0.79%.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.16 on Friday, moving down 2.01%.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares hit $240.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.08 on Friday, moving up 1.98%.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $291.41 with a daily change of up 0.04%.
  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares set a new yearly high of $1,620.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $419.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares hit a yearly high of $242.47. The stock traded up 1.37% on the session.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock hit a yearly high price of $97.15. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares were up 0.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.42 for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.70 on Friday morning, moving up 2.32%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock hit a yearly high price of $527.51. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $179.67. The stock was up 3.7% for the day.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares hit a yearly high of $258.68. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares broke to $78.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 22.4%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares set a new 52-week high of $330.03 on Friday, moving up 0.94%.
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares broke to $202.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $112.63 with a daily change of up 1.79%.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares were up 0.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $147.32 for a change of up 0.71%.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.79 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.76%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $383.54. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were down 3.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $292.33 for a change of down 3.21%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.34 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares hit $272.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $691.13.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares broke to $401.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.34 on Friday morning, moving up 0.57%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $331.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were up 0.67% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.90.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) stock set a new 52-week high of $202.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $576.68 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares broke to $8.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.46%.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares set a new yearly high of $51.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $273.44 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.94%.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares hit a yearly high of $615.79. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $393.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.25 on Friday, moving up 0.97%.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $259.27. Shares traded up 0.6%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares broke to $62.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.93%.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $115.44 with a daily change of up 0.84%.
  • Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares hit $147.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares broke to $1,613.18 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares set a new yearly high of $1,471.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares were up 0.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.18.
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock set a new 52-week high of $239.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $559.99. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
  • Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares hit $45.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.62%.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares hit $152.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares broke to $159.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares were up 0.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $377.76 for a change of up 0.9%.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $285.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $166.29. Shares traded down 0.08%.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares were up 0.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $380.48.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.46 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.01%.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares broke to $261.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.48%.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares broke to $123.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $37.39. Shares traded up 0.65%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.75 on Friday, moving up 0.66%.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) shares were up 0.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $495.41.
  • Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $172.22 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.98%.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $396.13. Shares traded up 0.53%.
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.47. Shares traded up 0.06%.
  • Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $207.47 on Friday morning, moving up 0.97%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were up 0.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $409.48 for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) stock made a new 52-week high of $476.57 Friday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $163.39. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares set a new yearly high of $63.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
  • PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $150.96 with a daily change of up 1.81%.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMB) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 21.0%.
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) stock set a new 52-week high of $551.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) shares hit $120.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares hit $407.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.06%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $66.00. Shares traded up 0.96%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $96.00. Shares traded up 9.16%.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) stock set a new 52-week high of $189.63 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) stock hit a yearly high price of $201.91. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
  • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) stock set a new 52-week high of $103.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%.
  • Genpact (NYSE:G) shares hit a yearly high of $49.36. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $104.66. Shares traded up 1.04%.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares hit a yearly high of $45.67. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares were up 6.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.47 for a change of up 6.47%.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares hit a yearly high of $82.11. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) shares broke to $119.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
  • CACI International (NYSE:CACI) shares broke to $268.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
  • Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.79.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.86%.
  • Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) stock made a new 52-week high of $87.46 Friday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit $55.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $107.45. Shares traded up 2.76%.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.72 on Friday, moving up 1.16%.
  • Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.36. The stock was up 56.7% for the day.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares hit $102.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.47%.
  • Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares were down 1.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.13 for a change of down 1.22%.
  • Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) shares hit a yearly high of $31.43. The stock traded up 4.15% on the session.
  • StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.62. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
  • Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.91.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.73 Friday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.12. Shares traded up 0.5%.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares hit a yearly high of $184.89. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares set a new yearly high of $21.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
  • Annovis Bio (AMEX:ANVS) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.00 Friday. The stock was up 15.54% for the day.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.99 with a daily change of down 3.15%.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.48 Friday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.20 Friday. The stock was up 195.12% for the day.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) shares hit $20.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.88 Friday. The stock was up 11.25% for the day.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.51 on Friday morning, moving up 9.56%.
  • PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.37%.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares hit a yearly high of $8.13. The stock traded up 4.95% on the session.
  • DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) shares hit $4.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
  • New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) shares were up 83.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.95.
  • RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.20. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.49%.
  • Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.08%.
  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares were up 6.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.95 for a change of up 6.51%.
  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.95. The stock traded down 0.6% on the session.
  • OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.27. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

 

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

 

