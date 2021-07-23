Alphabet's Robotics Company Intrinsic Is Ready For Launch
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) owned Intrinsic CEO Wendy Tan-White announced that it was ready to become an independent company.
- The company develops software tools designed to make industrial robots.
- Intrinsic has been developing its technology at Google's research unit, X, for five and a half years, and it is part of the company's "Other Bets" unit.
- Intrinsic announced its exit from the moonshot factory's rapid prototyping environment "to focus on developing our product and validating our technology," CEO Wendy Tan White told Reuters.
- In 2015, Google founded Alphabet as a holding company supervising various "other bets," ranging from its autonomous vehicle unit to helium balloons that provide solar-powered internet services in remote areas, Reuters reported.
- Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 2.10% at $2,722.49 on the last check Friday.
