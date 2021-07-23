 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Summit Wireless Stock Fakes Out Investors

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Share:
Summit Wireless Stock Fakes Out Investors

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) pulled a serious head fake on investors.

What Happened: On Thursday morning, the company announced it launched a storefront on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Investors took this to be great news and drove the stock up to $7.06.

By the close, the sellers overpowered the buyers and drove the stock lower. The closing price was $4.60.

What Happened Next: On Thursday night, the company announced it would be issuing 2.5 million shares new shares at $4 each.

When companies announce new share offerings, it’s usually bearish for the stock. This is because the market perceives that if the company’s management thinks it’s a good price to sell at, the shares are either fairly or overvalued.

WISA Price Action: Summit Wireless is trading below the important $4 level at publication time, down 17.6% at $3.79.

wisa.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies To Raise $10M Via Institutional Equity Offering At 13% Discount
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Seres Therapeutics Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Technicals Offerings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com