Disney To Resume Caribbean Cruises In August

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has announced the resumption of its Disney Cruise Line operations beginning on Aug. 9.

What Happened: In a posting on the Disney Parks Blog, Yolanda Cade, director of public relations for Disney Signature Experiences, reported the Disney Dream cruise ship will be sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida, to the Bahamas for three- and four-night cruises, with a stop at the company’s private island Castaway Cay.

“Right now, we’re working hard to get ready for your return, and our focus remains on operating in a responsible way while creating magic for all on board,” wrote Cade. “That’s why we’ve enhanced our health and safety measures to promote wellness for guests and crew aboard our ships and in the destinations we visit.”

What Else Happened: Disney halted its cruise line operations in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Last March, CEO Bob Chapek told the company’s annual shareholders meeting he expected the cruise line to sail again beginning in the fall.

In preparing for the resumption of operations, the cruise line promoted Dr. Lauana Herbert, the chief physician, to the new role of chief medical officer in April. Also in April, the company previewed its newest ship, the Disney Wish, which is scheduled to have its maiden voyage in June 2022.

According to the Inside The Magic blog, the company sailed the Disney Magic in U.K. waters for a “staycation” test cruise that did not involve ports of call. Staycation cruises aren't allowed under U.S. law and this voyage was only available to U.K. residents.

Photo: Disney Cruise Line.