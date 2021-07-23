 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney To Resume Caribbean Cruises In August
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2021 9:55am   Comments
Share:
Disney To Resume Caribbean Cruises In August

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has announced the resumption of its Disney Cruise Line operations beginning on Aug. 9.

What Happened: In a posting on the Disney Parks Blog, Yolanda Cade, director of public relations for Disney Signature Experiences, reported the Disney Dream cruise ship will be sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida, to the Bahamas for three- and four-night cruises, with a stop at the company’s private island Castaway Cay.

“Right now, we’re working hard to get ready for your return, and our focus remains on operating in a responsible way while creating magic for all on board,” wrote Cade. “That’s why we’ve enhanced our health and safety measures to promote wellness for guests and crew aboard our ships and in the destinations we visit.”

Related Link: Disney Could Claim $570M In State Tax Breaks For New Florida Facility: Report

What Else Happened: Disney halted its cruise line operations in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Last March, CEO Bob Chapek told the company’s annual shareholders meeting he expected the cruise line to sail again beginning in the fall.

In preparing for the resumption of operations, the cruise line promoted Dr. Lauana Herbert, the chief physician, to the new role of chief medical officer in April. Also in April, the company previewed its newest ship, the Disney Wish, which is scheduled to have its maiden voyage in June 2022.

According to the Inside The Magic blog, the company sailed the Disney Magic in U.K. waters for a “staycation” test cruise that did not involve ports of call. Staycation cruises aren't allowed under U.S. law and this voyage was only available to U.K. residents.

Photo: Disney Cruise Line.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Snapchat Parent To Add 5 New Games This Year, Highlights Augmented Reality Push
Trading Cards, NFTs Could Be Coming Soon For College Athletes Thanks To Panini Partnership
Netflix Is Joining the Gaming Community
Why This Could Be A Problem For Netflix's Stock
Disney Could Claim $570M In State Tax Breaks For New Florida Facility: Report
Maria Taylor Exits ESPN Following 'Diversity' Controversy With Rachel Nichols
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Caribbean cruise lines Disney Cruise Line PandemicNews Travel General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com