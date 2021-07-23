Summit Wireless Technologies To Raise $10M Via Institutional Equity Offering At 13% Discount
- Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) agreed to sell 2.5 million shares at $4 per share in a secondary institutional placement.
- The offer price signifies a 13% discount to the Thursday closing price of $4.6.
- The estimated gross offering proceeds is $10 million.
- The stock has gained 95% in the last year.
- Price action: WISA shares traded lower by 16.1% at $3.86 on the last check Friday.
