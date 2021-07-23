 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Summit Wireless Technologies To Raise $10M Via Institutional Equity Offering At 13% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 9:35am   Comments
Share:
Summit Wireless Technologies To Raise $10M Via Institutional Equity Offering At 13% Discount
  • Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) agreed to sell 2.5 million shares at $4 per share in a secondary institutional placement.
  • The offer price signifies a 13% discount to the Thursday closing price of $4.6.
  • The estimated gross offering proceeds is $10 million.
  • The stock has gained 95% in the last year.
  • Price action: WISA shares traded lower by 16.1% at $3.86 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WISA)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Seres Therapeutics Shares Plunge
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com